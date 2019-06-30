Reviewing Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) & Rayonier (OTCMKTS:RYN)

Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Office Properties Trust has a beta of -4.93, suggesting that its share price is 593% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Office Properties Trust -1.02% N/A -5.09% Rayonier 10.75% 5.16% 3.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Rayonier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.01 -$2.19 million N/A N/A Rayonier $816.10 million 4.81 $102.22 million $0.79 38.35

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Office Properties Trust and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Rayonier 0 2 1 0 2.33

Rayonier has a consensus price target of $30.91, indicating a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Rayonier’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pacific Office Properties Trust does not pay a dividend. Rayonier pays out 136.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Rayonier beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (408,000 acres).

