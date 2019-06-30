Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,100 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 1,463,500 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

RST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15. Rosetta Stone has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rosetta Stone news, Director David Nierenberg sold 92,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,425,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,355 shares of company stock worth $6,563,882. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

