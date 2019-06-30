RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 584 ($7.63) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 632.27 ($8.26).

RSA opened at GBX 576.80 ($7.54) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 683.40 ($8.93).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

