S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.63 Million

Analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce $72.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $73.43 million. S & T Bancorp posted sales of $70.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year sales of $296.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.40 million to $301.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $353.95 million, with estimates ranging from $349.00 million to $361.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.39 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.48. 364,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. S & T Bancorp has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $47.77.

In related news, CEO Todd D. Brice purchased 2,036 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $75,963.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,611.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $22,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,726,000 after purchasing an additional 107,822 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 208,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 62,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

