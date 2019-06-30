Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,783,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 7,870,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

SABR opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14. Sabre has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sabre had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $134,061.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

