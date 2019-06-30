Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safehold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61. Safehold has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $553.32 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $286,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 237,316 shares of company stock worth $6,446,994. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safehold by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Safehold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

