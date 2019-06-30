Salvatore Ferragamo Italia (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo Italia (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Salvatore Ferragamo Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo Italia stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92. Salvatore Ferragamo Italia has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Salvatore Ferragamo Italia

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

