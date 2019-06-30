Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €80.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.29 ($88.71).

EPA SU opened at €79.76 ($92.74) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company’s 50 day moving average is €74.07.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

