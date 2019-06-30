Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SES stock opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$9.44.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$788.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$689.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.