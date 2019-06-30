Serco Group (LON:SRP) PT Raised to GBX 140

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Serco Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 139.70 ($1.83).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.46. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 146.50 ($1.91).

In other news, insider David Eveleigh sold 18,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £23,286.25 ($30,427.61).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

