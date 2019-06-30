Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington (LON:WIL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON WIL opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Friday. Wilmington has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The stock has a market cap of $172.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

