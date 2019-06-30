Short Interest in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Increases By 10.2%

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 1,133.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMTV traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 352,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,377. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMTV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

