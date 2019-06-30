Short Interest in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expands By 5.5%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,213,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 6,835,400 shares. Approximately 40.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 793,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,085. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $334.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.32. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.54 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.84.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 763,016 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 418,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 5,371.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 402,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 160,534 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.