Short Interest in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Increases By 5.8%

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 291,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KINS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.33). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

In related news, CEO Dale A. Thatcher bought 25,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,390. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1,029.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 209,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

