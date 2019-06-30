Short Interest in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Increases By 12.3%

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,266,100 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 14,484,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,224,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,812,000 after buying an additional 2,472,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,464,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,619,000 after buying an additional 2,385,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $60,190,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,618,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $20,685,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

L Brands stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32. L Brands has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

