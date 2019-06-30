Short Interest in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Grows By 6.2%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,817,700 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 33,737,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 43.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MNK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 2,821,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $769.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.27 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 118.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $83,234 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,129.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 724.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $42.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

