Short Interest in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Expands By 14.3%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,812,800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 9,460,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 38.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $442.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.35. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 69.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,663,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,602,000. Taylor Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 70.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 917,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

