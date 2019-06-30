Short Interest in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Grows By 6.8%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,806,600 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 44,776,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.96. 30,017,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,246,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1,026.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $138.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.