Short Interest in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Drops By 9.5%

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,800 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 1,071,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $48.25. 136,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $50.66.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,000,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $373,166,000 after purchasing an additional 337,264 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,308,457 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $228,529,000 after purchasing an additional 231,455 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,245,942 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,136 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,077,165 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,879,000 after purchasing an additional 130,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $83,236,000 after purchasing an additional 307,378 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.