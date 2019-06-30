Short Interest in Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) Decreases By 9.6%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,003,500 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 2,215,500 shares. Approximately 25.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:PYX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 378,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,293. Pyxus International has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pyxus International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Pyxus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new position in Pyxus International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pyxus International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pyxus International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pyxus International by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Pyxus International during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

