Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) versus SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Financial Review

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of SEI Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Siebert Financial and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A SEI Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40

SEI Investments has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.43%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Dividends

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Siebert Financial does not pay a dividend. SEI Investments pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 39.86% 80.72% 71.00% SEI Investments 29.64% 29.76% 24.76%

Volatility & Risk

Siebert Financial has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siebert Financial and SEI Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $30.04 million 8.14 $11.96 million N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.62 billion 5.27 $505.87 million $3.14 17.87

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Siebert Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also self-directed retirement accounts; and custodial services, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities and property and casualty insurance. Siebert Financial Corp. maintains 12 retail discount brokerage offices. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

