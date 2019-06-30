SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. SM Energy reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. 14,234,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.33 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $33.76.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,030.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javan D. Ottoson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,503.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $225,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.