Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.08 million.Smart Global also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $527.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 41.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smart Global will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

In other Smart Global news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $43,786.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,381 shares of company stock worth $301,147. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

