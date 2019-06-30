Speedy Hire’s (SDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.31 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. Speedy Hire has a twelve month low of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £64,000 ($83,627.34).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

