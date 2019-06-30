State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Down 8.1% in June

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 284,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of STFC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 217,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.40. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $367.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.55 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 383,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 38,126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

