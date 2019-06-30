StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

STNE stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.31. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

