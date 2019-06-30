Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

