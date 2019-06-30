Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on Surgery Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $392.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.41 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $78,256.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,667,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,373,000 after buying an additional 138,158 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,373,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

