Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Switch from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 145.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.62. Switch has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.43 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 27,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $353,769.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,589. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Switch by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 7,956,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,698,000 after buying an additional 1,222,215 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,202,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after buying an additional 234,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Switch by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,590,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 1,168,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,056,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 567,298 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

