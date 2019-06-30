TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE TAL opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.28. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.