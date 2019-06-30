Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.80 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $374,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 6,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $124,216.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $573,427. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $1,743,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $9,752,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

