Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.47). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $70,607,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,686,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

