Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TENB. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -20.99. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $818,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,755 shares of company stock worth $9,203,340. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,743.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4,624.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.