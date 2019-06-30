Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Buys $40,859.00 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $817.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,859.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $782.12 per share, for a total transaction of $39,106.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $791.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,553.50.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $755.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,794.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $718.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,948.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $739.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,999.50.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $744.22 per share, for a total transaction of $37,211.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $764.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,238.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $749.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,495.50.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $730.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,503.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $738.78 per share, for a total transaction of $36,939.00.

NYSE TPL opened at $786.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.79. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $409.00 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $18.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 162.78% and a return on equity of 132.12%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 99.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 37,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 910.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

