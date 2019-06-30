Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

CSCO opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at $168,167.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

