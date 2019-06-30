TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) PT Raised to C$8.25 at National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.61.

TSE:TMR opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.90 million and a PE ratio of -30.85. TMAC Resources has a one year low of C$3.57 and a one year high of C$7.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

