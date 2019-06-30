Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,981. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $897,952. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 150.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

