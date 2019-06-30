TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $492.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 78,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.