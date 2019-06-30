Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $55.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRIP. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $185,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,673,036 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $413,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,281 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $162,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,594,002 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $133,461,000 after buying an additional 421,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,577 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $98,763,000 after buying an additional 317,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,745,973 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after buying an additional 1,213,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

