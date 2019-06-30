Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Update

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWIN. TheStreet cut Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 51,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

TWIN opened at $15.10 on Friday. Twin Disc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Twin Disc had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

