UBS Group Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FME. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.59 ($97.20).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME stock opened at €69.04 ($80.28) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 52-week high of €91.74 ($106.67). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.