Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Uniqure from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Uniqure to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $467,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,620,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,546 shares of company stock worth $1,915,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Uniqure by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uniqure by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Uniqure by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Uniqure by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniqure by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 655,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 1,032.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

