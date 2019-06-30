Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 10,446 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $381,487.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,105 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 285,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,067,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 136,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 63,913 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

