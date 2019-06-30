ValuEngine Upgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WNC. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE WNC opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $891.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.74 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

