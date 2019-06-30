Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.38.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.28.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,724.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

