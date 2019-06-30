Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Brokerages expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report $29.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. Veracyte posted sales of $22.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $120.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.14 million to $120.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $133.82 million, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $136.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 0.88. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $203,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,583.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $2,904,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,130.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,000 shares of company stock worth $5,512,180 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $86,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 40.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 409,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 634,597 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 23,740.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 606,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $14,934,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

