Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRRM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.08 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.03.

Shares of VRRM opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $181,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,299,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

