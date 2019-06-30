Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Short Interest Update

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,314,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 1,422,100 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In related news, Director H Allen Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,806.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,886 shares of company stock worth $433,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,108,000 after acquiring an additional 149,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 48,853 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 311,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17. Vicor has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

