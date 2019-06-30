Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VICR. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $31.05 on Friday. Vicor has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director H Allen Henderson sold 1,886 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $69,914.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,105 shares in the company, valued at $78,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $180,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,641.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,886 shares of company stock valued at $433,014. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vicor by 103.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vicor by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vicor by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vicor by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.