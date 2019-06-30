VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22. VODACOM GRP LTD/S has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

About VODACOM GRP LTD/S

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

